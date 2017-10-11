Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE:KRE) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,270 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 187.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 805,105 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR KBW Regional Banking’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

