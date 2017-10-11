Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,139 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

