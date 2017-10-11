Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 91,351 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,333,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,384,000 after purchasing an additional 351,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,854,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,454,000 after purchasing an additional 849,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,877,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 599,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,762,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) traded up 0.0276% on Wednesday, reaching $23.2064. The company had a trading volume of 456,785 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-buys-91351-shares-of-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-bkln.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.