Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Position Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James Financial worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 3,818.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,402,000 after buying an additional 8,144,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,297,000 after buying an additional 1,819,172 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,605,000 after buying an additional 642,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 437,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) opened at 86.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $87.22.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $331,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,201.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $2,744,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

