Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 49.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 262.7% during the first quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dow Chemical Co alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/rational-advisors-llc-raises-holdings-in-dow-chemical-co-dow.html.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW) opened at 66.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dow Chemical Co has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Dow Chemical Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.