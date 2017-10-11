Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation in the second quarter valued at $5,415,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation in the second quarter valued at $4,163,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 144.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. Stryker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

