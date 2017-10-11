QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hollencrest Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) opened at 53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.13 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

