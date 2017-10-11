QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Position Maintained by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY held its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,226,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 166,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,008,000 after purchasing an additional 439,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Northland Securities cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) opened at 53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

