Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corp. develops, produces, and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services. Quaker’s principal products and services include: rolling lubricants, corrosion preventives, metal finishing compounds, machining and grinding compounds, forming compounds, hydraulic fluids, technology for the removal of hydrogen sulfide, chemical milling maskants, construction products and programs to provide chemical management services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Quaker Chemical Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a marketperform rating on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE KWR) opened at 151.80 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.23 million. Quaker Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corporation will post $4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In other Quaker Chemical Corporation news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,800 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $251,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,000 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $686,190. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

