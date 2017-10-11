Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 31st

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corporation to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) opened at 151.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Quaker Chemical Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.23 million. Quaker Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corporation will post $4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “marketperform” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Quaker Chemical Corporation news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $251,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $686,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

