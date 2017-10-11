Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Wpp Plc (WPPGY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wpp Plc were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wpp Plc by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) traded down 2.32% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,046 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $119.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91.

Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.02. On average, analysts expect that Wpp Plc will post $9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPPGY. UBS AG began coverage on Wpp Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wpp Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Wpp Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Wpp Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wpp Plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

WPP PLC is a parent company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of communications and marketing services worldwide. The Company has four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight (formerly Information, Insight & Consultancy); Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications, which includes WPP Digital and direct, digital, promotional and relationship marketing.

