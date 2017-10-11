Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) traded up 0.251% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.855. 164,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.682 and a beta of 0.74. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $872,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 37,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,635,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,550 shares of company stock worth $10,394,455. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

