QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,787 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Concert Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/qs-investors-llc-purchases-shares-of-92787-concert-pharmaceuticals-inc-cnce.html.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ryan Lynch sold 3,500 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $50,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CNCE) opened at 15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $344.62 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 60,681.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.