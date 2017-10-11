QS Investors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9,605.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,718,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216,968 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,753,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,057 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 84.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,588,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE GNW) opened at 3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s market cap is $1.91 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

