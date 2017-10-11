Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Increased by Analyst

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-sabra-healthcare-reit-inc-sbra-increased-by-analyst.html.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) opened at 21.54 on Tuesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,293,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193,585 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,450,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,229,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,832,000 after buying an additional 797,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.