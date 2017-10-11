Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Increased by Analyst

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) opened at 21.54 on Tuesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,293,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193,585 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,450,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,229,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,832,000 after buying an additional 797,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sabra Healthcare REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.
