RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get RPC Inc. alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.65 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-rpc-inc-lowered-by-jefferies-group-res.html.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC started coverage on RPC in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on RPC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of RPC (RES) opened at 22.73 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94 billion. RPC has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is -183.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,040,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after buying an additional 3,333,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 1,028,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 70,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.