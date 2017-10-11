Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Boosted by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $14.40 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE AMG) opened at 195.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,805 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,025 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,932,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,494,000 after purchasing an additional 573,066 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399,083 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

