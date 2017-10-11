Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Issued By Jefferies Group

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) – Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $8.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE WLL) opened at 5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

