Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of Wingstop worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ WING) opened at 32.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $867,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $354,410.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,645.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $1,622,033. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

