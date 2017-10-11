Public Sector Pension investment Board Invests $442,000 in Noble Corporation (NE)

Public Sector Pension investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Noble Corporation during the second quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Noble Corporation by 1,260.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 392,546 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Corporation in the second quarter valued at $2,598,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Corporation by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,390,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,253,000 after buying an additional 8,843,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE NE) opened at 3.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $952.67 million. Noble Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Noble Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 122.04%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Noble Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Corporation will post ($1.24) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NE. Jefferies Group LLC set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noble Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Noble Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Noble Corporation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Noble Corporation Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

