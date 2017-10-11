Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE:MDY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 85,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 133,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE:MDY) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,471 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average of $316.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.25 and a 52 week high of $331.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.4451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

