Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $24.21 Million Position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE:FXI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the period. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index comprises 1.0% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 25,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 41,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE:FXI) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 3,527,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

