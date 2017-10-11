Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Mike Wells Buys 10 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £181.90 ($239.15).

Shares of Prudential plc (LON PRU) opened at 1826.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 47.01 billion. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,290.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,889.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,786.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,765.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.03) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) target price on Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,084 ($27.40) price objective on Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,954.50 ($25.70).

About Prudential plc

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

