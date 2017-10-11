Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 61.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the second quarter valued at $204,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 5.8% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) opened at 91.34 on Wednesday. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

