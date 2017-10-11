Prudential PLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 624,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 117.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after buying an additional 480,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 56.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 862,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 311,324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 1,262.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 197,558 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE EWU) opened at 35.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Profile

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

