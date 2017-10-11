Prudential Financial Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 277,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Meritor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, SVP Robert H. Speed sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $80,612.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) opened at 26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Meritor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

