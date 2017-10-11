ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources Corporation were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Antero Resources Corporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/proshare-advisors-llc-purchases-21-shares-of-antero-resources-corporation-ar.html.

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) opened at 20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.02 and a beta of 0.96. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.