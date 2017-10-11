ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.2% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, General Counsel Allison M. Fergus sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $168,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $255,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,545.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,931 shares of company stock worth $2,058,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE GWR) opened at 71.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.70. Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $540.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.59 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

