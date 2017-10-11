Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Proofpoint has set its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 140.24% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.01 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) opened at 92.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.12 billion. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $3,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,856.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $272,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,484.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,549 shares of company stock worth $15,179,369. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

