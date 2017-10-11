Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of WebMD Health Corp (WBMD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WebMD Health Corp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBMD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WebMD Health Corp in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WebMD Health Corp in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ WBMD) opened at 66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79. WebMD Health Corp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

WBMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WebMD Health Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About WebMD Health Corp

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

