Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,365 Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ:CARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $213,818,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $77,402,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $41,943,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $31,061,000.

Shares of Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ:CARS) opened at 27.52 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $156.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

