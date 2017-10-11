Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 110,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 183.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $4,216,070. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.03% on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,450 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

