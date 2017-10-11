Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,797,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,262,045 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.23.

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) opened at 89.92 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

