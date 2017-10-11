Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $953,000 Position in Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Quorum Health Corporation worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 81.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 766,051 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 502.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,663,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 452,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quorum Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quorum Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Quorum Health Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quorum Health Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE QHC) opened at 5.00 on Wednesday. Quorum Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $151.48 million.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $530.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. Quorum Health Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. Quorum Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quorum Health Corporation will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Health Corporation Profile

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

