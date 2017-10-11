Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water Corporation alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Primo Water Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primo Water Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) opened at 10.88 on Wednesday. Primo Water Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company’s market cap is $324.96 million.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Primo Water Corporation had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Primo Water Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Corporation will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/primo-water-corporation-prmw-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Primo Water Corporation news, insider Billy D. Prim sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $12,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,088,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Mcquilkin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $131,432.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,858.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,858 shares of company stock valued at $12,639,169 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primo Water Corporation by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.