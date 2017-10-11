Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) traded down 1.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 198,047 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 729.16 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99. Primary Health Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 105.00 and a one year high of GBX 123.25.

Get Primary Health Properties PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £427.14 ($561.58). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 623 shares of company stock valued at $71,777.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/primary-health-properties-plc-php-announces-dividend-of-gbx-1-32.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Primary Health Properties PLC Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are leased to general practitioners, government healthcare bodies and other associated healthcare users.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.