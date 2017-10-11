Pretium Resources (PVG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7583116815991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Pretium Resources (NYSE PVG) traded up 21.28% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 4,996,741 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

