President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of President Energy PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get President Energy PLC alerts:

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) opened at 8.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.94. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 81.53 million. President Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5.42 and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “President Energy PLC (PPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/president-energy-plc-ppc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-finncap.html.

About President Energy PLC

President Energy PLC is engaged in the exploration for and the evaluation and production of oil and gas. Its segment includes the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Company has oil and gas production in two geographical markets: the United States and Argentina. It has exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, the United States and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.