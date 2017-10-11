Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) insider Andrew McDonald sold 38,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £15,246 ($20,044.70).

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (LON PFD) traded up 0.64% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 39.50. 40,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. Premier Foods Plc has a one year low of GBX 38.00 and a one year high of GBX 54.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 328.81 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.14.

Get Premier Foods Plc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Premier Foods Plc (PFD) Insider Sells £15,246 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/premier-foods-plc-pfd-insider-sells-15246-in-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFD. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Premier Foods Plc from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.57) price target on shares of Premier Foods Plc in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Premier Foods Plc Company Profile

Premier Foods plc is a food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food and beverage products. The Company’s segments include Grocery, Sweet Treats and International. The Grocery segment primarily sells savory ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells sweet ambient food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.