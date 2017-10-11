Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Precision Drilling Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) traded down 0.936% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.645. 360,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s market cap is $775.62 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Precision Drilling Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation by 44.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,803,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,603,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation during the first quarter worth about $7,078,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation during the first quarter worth about $3,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation by 162.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 634,221 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

