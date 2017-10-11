PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Stake Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up 2.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $56,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,464,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. 4,484,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

