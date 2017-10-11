Potlatch Corporation (PCH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Potlatch Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3408051777992 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Potlatch Corporation (PCH) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 20,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Potlatch Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Potlatch Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.89%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Potlatch Corporation Company Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

