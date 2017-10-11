Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) Receives €61.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.44 ($72.29).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research GmbH set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) traded up 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €55.25. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 1-year low of €43.85 and a 1-year high of €58.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.69 and a 200 day moving average of €51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of €16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37.

About Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

