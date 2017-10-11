Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Popular Inc. alerts:

Popular (BPOP) traded down 1.79% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 686,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. Popular has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $491.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/popular-inc-bpop-price-target-cut-to-40-00.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Popular by 12.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Popular by 229.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.