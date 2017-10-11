PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.44

News articles about PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4872391529512 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) traded up 0.82% on Tuesday, reaching $136.72. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $136.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Nomura upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.50 price target (up from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.26.

In related news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

