Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (PGEM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ply Gem Holdings Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling exterior building products primarily in the United States and Canada. Its business segment consists of: Siding, Fencing, and Stone and Windows and Doors. The Company offers vinyl siding, designer accents, cellular PVC trim, vinyl fencing, vinyl and composite railing, stone veneer and vinyl windows and doors. Its brand name include Variform(R), Napco(R), Mastic Home Exteriors(R), Cellwood(R), Kroy and Kroy Express(R), Ply Gem Stone(R), Georgia-Pacific and Durabuilt (R), Ply Gem Windows(R), Great Lakes Window(R). The company serves residential and commercial construction, manufactured housing, professional remodelling and renovation markets. Ply Gem Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) opened at 16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Ply Gem Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Ply Gem Holdings had a return on equity of 857.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ply Gem Holdings will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 20.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 961,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

