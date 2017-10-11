Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Plains All American Pipeline L.P. alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $23.87 billion $2.01 billion 16.11 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.45

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 0 14 9 0 2.39 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Competitors 269 1733 2326 84 2.50

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 4.42% 10.14% 3.41% Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Competitors 17.34% 14.24% 5.50%

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. rivals beat Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. Its Facilities segment operations consist of activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. Its supply and logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities, including the purchase of the United States and Canadian crude oil at the wellhead, the bulk purchase of crude oil at pipeline, terminal and rail facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.