Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stake Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $283,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 52.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9,828.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,131,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,037,000 after buying an additional 20,918,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,203,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,479,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened at 14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15,666.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

