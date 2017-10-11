Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,672 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) opened at 14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 144.23%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

