Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $180.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company set a $210.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) traded down 1.53% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 190,896 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Andrew F. Cates purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,379.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.40 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,391. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,397.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,376,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,118,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.